State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 11,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.