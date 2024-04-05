State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,472,000. 2Xideas AG purchased a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,548,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter valued at $522,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revvity stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $139.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVTY. UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

