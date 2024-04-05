State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $49,072,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 326.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3,477.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 949,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891,443 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $70.70 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

