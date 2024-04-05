State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.56.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $194.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

