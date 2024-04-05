State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,313,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,576,000 after acquiring an additional 310,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

