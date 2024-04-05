State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 193,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 311,980 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

FNF opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.