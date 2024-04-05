State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

