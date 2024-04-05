State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,640,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after purchasing an additional 755,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $41.17 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

