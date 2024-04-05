State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,812,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $412.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.48. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

