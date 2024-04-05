State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $7,145,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after buying an additional 165,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

