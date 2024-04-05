State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.56 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.