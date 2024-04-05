State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rollins by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 in the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

