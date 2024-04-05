State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Loews by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after acquiring an additional 440,693 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Loews by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,372,000 after acquiring an additional 228,660 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

