State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.47 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVY opened at $217.14 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $225.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

