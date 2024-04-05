State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,439,000 after buying an additional 7,271,405 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

