State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,715,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,088.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 36,248 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $224.79 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $387.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

