State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $242.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.38. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.91 and a 12-month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.