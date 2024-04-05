State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PKG opened at $187.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.00. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $190.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

