State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 507.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 2.8 %

GPC stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

