State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,344 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 2.93% of Great Ajax worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJX. StockNews.com downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

NYSE AJX opened at $3.70 on Friday. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -20.30%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

