State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

