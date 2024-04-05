State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK opened at $877.86 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $956.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $880.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $711.11.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.87.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

