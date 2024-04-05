State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $235,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,961,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after buying an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 730,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Nasdaq stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

