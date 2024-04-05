State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Shares of OC opened at $168.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.87. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $173.11.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

