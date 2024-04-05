State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $121.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

