State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,660,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $3,158,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. Argus began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE VLTO opened at $86.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

