State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.50. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,483 shares of company stock worth $10,961,761 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

