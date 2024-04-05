State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $432.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.79 and a twelve month high of $441.29.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

