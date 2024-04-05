State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $76.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

