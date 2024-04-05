State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Reliance by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Reliance during the third quarter worth about $8,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Reliance by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $336.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $341.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.99.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

