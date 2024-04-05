State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Evergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.