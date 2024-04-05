State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $1,164,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 85,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

International Paper Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE IP opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.