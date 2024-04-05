State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Masco Stock Down 1.7 %

Masco stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

