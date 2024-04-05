State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pool alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $395.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.16. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.