State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 24,450 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

