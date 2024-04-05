State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.31. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $116.70.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $2,537,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.10.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

