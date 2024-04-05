State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $187.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.10 and a 200 day moving average of $202.07. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.19 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $121,447.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,193.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $121,447.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,193.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,088,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,942 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

