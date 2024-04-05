State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,289 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.