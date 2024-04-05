State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,600 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in APA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in APA by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

