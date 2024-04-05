State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Textron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $95.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $96.80.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.