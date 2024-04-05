State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,034,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TER opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

