State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,700 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amcor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

