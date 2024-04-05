State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,914,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,821,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,866,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $379.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.52. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

