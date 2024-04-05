State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CFG opened at $34.10 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.