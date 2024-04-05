State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.92.
State Street Stock Performance
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.
State Street Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of State Street
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
