Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as low as $8.80. Steel Connect shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 10,018 shares trading hands.

Steel Connect Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Steel Connect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Connect in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Steel Connect by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

