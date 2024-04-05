Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.03

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.03 and traded as high as $13.22. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 85,466 shares trading hands.

SCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $313.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

