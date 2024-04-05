Sterling Financial Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total transaction of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3 %

AMZN opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $185.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

