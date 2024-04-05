Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,716 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56.

On Thursday, February 29th, Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $533,633.22.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $708,087.87.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.