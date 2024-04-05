Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $411,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day moving average is $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $185.10.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

